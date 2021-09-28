Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

ALGM stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.05. 12,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,257. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $243,681.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 21,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $578,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 639,601 shares of company stock valued at $18,735,895. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,397,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $46,030,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,807,000 after buying an additional 1,234,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,758,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

