Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 86,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 167,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after acquiring an additional 44,305 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 155,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $812,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,185. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average of $57.42. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

