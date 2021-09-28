Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:AHPI opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $16.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 12.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 259.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,047 shares during the period. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes a variety of respiratory products used in the health care industry to hospitals, hospital equipment dealers, hospital construction contractors, home health care dealers, and emergency medical product dealers. Its products include respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

