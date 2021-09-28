Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Reaches $0.80

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $324.60 million and approximately $22.06 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001928 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00033869 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005175 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00016785 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,330,126 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.