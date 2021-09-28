Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 489,766 shares of company stock valued at $406,390,466. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $108.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,721.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,535. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,436.00 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,801.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,516.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

