Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) & BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Critical Review

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

BrainsWay has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphatec has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BrainsWay and Alphatec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 0 4 0 3.00 Alphatec 0 0 7 0 3.00

BrainsWay presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.27%. Alphatec has a consensus price target of $19.79, suggesting a potential upside of 44.74%. Given BrainsWay’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Alphatec.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BrainsWay and Alphatec’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $22.06 million 6.56 -$5.39 million ($0.24) -36.63 Alphatec $144.86 million 9.45 -$78.99 million ($1.18) -11.58

BrainsWay has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alphatec. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphatec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BrainsWay and Alphatec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay -23.04% -15.05% -11.03% Alphatec -54.09% -86.64% -31.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of Alphatec shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BrainsWay beats Alphatec on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain. The company was founded by Avner Hagai, Yiftach Roth, Abraham Zangen, and David Zacut on November 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings. The company was founded on March 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

