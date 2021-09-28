Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Alpine Income Property Trust also posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.24 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 53.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PINE opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $206.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.13 and a beta of 0.98. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

