Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Shares Gap Up to $25.25

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.25, but opened at $25.86. Amerant Bancorp shares last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 155 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 99,837.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 29.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.