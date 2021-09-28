America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

America First Multifamily Investors has decreased its dividend payment by 39.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ ATAX opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $377.93 million, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 14.78 and a current ratio of 14.78.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

