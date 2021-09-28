American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $178.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $181.43.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $170.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.26 and a 200-day moving average of $162.98. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 55I LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

