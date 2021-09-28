AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 63.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $1,568,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth about $1,868,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 72.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 380,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,033,000 after purchasing an additional 31,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

AMN stock opened at $113.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $836,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

