Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading 4.1% Higher

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) shares traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55. 26,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,366,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.17, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,755,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,327 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $19,732,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 301.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,350 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,923,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

