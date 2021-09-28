Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 805,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 111,292 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Amphenol worth $55,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 152.5% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 512,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,057,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth $9,215,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 96,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APH opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.86. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $77.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $4,594,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

