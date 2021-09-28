Analysts Anticipate Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Forrester Research reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $128.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.11 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.33%.

FORR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $974.88 million, a P/E ratio of 89.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76.

In other Forrester Research news, Director David Boyce sold 850 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $40,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $45,270.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,814 shares of company stock valued at $602,225 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,977,000 after purchasing an additional 55,232 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 6.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,898,000 after purchasing an additional 29,962 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 53.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 29,667 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the second quarter valued at $1,250,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 440.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,393 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

