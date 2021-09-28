Analysts Anticipate Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Hess posted earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $7.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Shares of HES traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.47. 39,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,055. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.48. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of -146.52 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 709,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,992,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Hess by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 44,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 32,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,239 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.