Analysts Anticipate Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will report $10.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.18 billion to $10.27 billion. Oracle reported sales of $9.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $42.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.08 billion to $42.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $43.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.12 billion to $44.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,241 shares of company stock worth $18,295,347. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Oracle by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Oracle by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $5,100,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORCL opened at $91.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $91.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

