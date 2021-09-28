Analysts Anticipate Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will report $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.13. Planet Fitness posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

PLNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.57.

PLNT traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.07. 4,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,703. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.79. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $57.90 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.65, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III acquired 1,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

