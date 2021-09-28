Analysts Expect Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Core & Main from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Shares of CNM stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $25.77. The company had a trading volume of 147,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $30.57.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

