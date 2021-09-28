Analysts Expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the lowest is $2.01. Microsoft reported earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.66 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 555,662 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $131,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 123,348 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $294.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.61. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $199.62 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

