Analysts Expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. PAE posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PAE.

Get PAE alerts:

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.45 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAE shares. Bank of America started coverage on PAE in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in PAE by 55,382.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PAE in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PAE in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,464,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PAE in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAE opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $558.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.27. PAE has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25.

PAE Company Profile

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAE (PAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.