Analysts Set Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) PT at $3.80

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. Grupo Santander downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Ambev during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

ABEV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,016,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,649,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

