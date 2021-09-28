Analysts Set Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Price Target at GBX 464

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 464 ($6.06).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASCL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of LON ASCL opened at GBX 410.18 ($5.36) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 421.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 388.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. Ascential has a 52-week low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97). The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.52.

In other news, insider Paul Harrison acquired 5,800 shares of Ascential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £24,708 ($32,281.16).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

