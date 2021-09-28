Analysts Set Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT at $114.23

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.23.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

BPMC stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,969. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $125.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.94.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $2,721,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $5,228,356 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,226,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

