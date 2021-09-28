Analysts Set Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) PT at $73.20

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HYFM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $95.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -266.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.91.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

