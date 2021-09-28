Analysts Set Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target at $12.91

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.91.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target on the stock.

LBRT traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 79,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,695. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $86,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $635,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,206,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,425.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,120 shares of company stock worth $1,596,600. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

