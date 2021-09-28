Analysts Set WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Target Price at $40.29

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

WKME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Get WalkMe alerts:

NASDAQ WKME opened at $30.14 on Friday. WalkMe has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that WalkMe will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,072,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.