Analyzing MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) and The Competition

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
|0
|1
|5
|0
|2.83
|MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Competitors
|235
|1065
|3162
|59
|2.67
Profitability
This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
|-5.45%
|-2.05%
|-1.02%
|MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Competitors
|-5.55%
|-12.96%
|-0.85%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
|$737.44 million
|$7.02 million
|57.42
|MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Competitors
|$14.57 billion
|$666.35 million
|10.94
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
21.6% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.
