Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1,515.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 164.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, CFO Michael L. Levitz purchased 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $114,598.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANIK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.40. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The company has a market cap of $583.84 million, a P/E ratio of -44.98, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $38.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

