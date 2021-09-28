Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATBPF. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Antibe Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $5.88.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 265.53%. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

