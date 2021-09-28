Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

APOG stock opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apogee Enterprises stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 128.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

