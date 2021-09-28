Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $317,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $144.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.64 and its 200-day moving average is $138.21. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

