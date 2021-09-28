Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $464,000 Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,281 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,718.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,029,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,536 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 686,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,983,000 after acquiring an additional 69,622 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 680,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 337,788 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 578,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,640,000 after acquiring an additional 144,694 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 475,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,309,000 after acquiring an additional 94,658 shares during the period.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.55. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

