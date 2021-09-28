Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $521,000 Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000.

ISTB opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $51.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

