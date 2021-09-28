Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $632,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $160.43 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $114.76 and a 12-month high of $164.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.95 and its 200 day moving average is $158.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

