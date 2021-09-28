Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $364.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.