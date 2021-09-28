Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of State Street by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 100,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 27.1% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 69,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 11.8% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 10,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 28.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $88.47 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $94.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

