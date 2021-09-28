Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $406,000 Investment in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 2,677.8% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19.

