Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,776 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.37 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

