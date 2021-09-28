Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives $10.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson purchased 57,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $151,577.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $159,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 45.4% during the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 92,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.73.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

