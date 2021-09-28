Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Aquestive Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 million.

AQST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

AQST stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $175.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.63. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $48,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.