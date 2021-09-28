Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. Announces Not Available Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) announced a Not Available dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has increased its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a payout ratio of 90.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $736.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 185.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,735 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

