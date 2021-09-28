Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $107.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Armstrong World have outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. The company has been benefiting from increased focus on new products and systematic inorganic strategy to enhance its portfolio. Sequential improvement in manufacturing productivity, cost-reduction efforts, and lower raw material as well as energy costs aided profitability. Notably, during the last reported quarter, the top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis owing to the higher sales volumes in Mineral Fiber and favorable Average Unit Value (AUV). Backed by these positives, the company has raised its 2021 guidance. Also, Armstrong World has been maintaining a strong liquidity position to navigate through the current environment. Yet, higher material cost inflation and short-term project delays raise a concern.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AWI. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.11.

AWI stock traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $100.80. 464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $113.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,374,000 after buying an additional 51,403 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,750,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after acquiring an additional 26,014 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,636,000 after acquiring an additional 247,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,207,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,549,000 after purchasing an additional 173,741 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

