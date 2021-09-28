Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 112,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OGN opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.52. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

OGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.