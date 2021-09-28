Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Timothy M. Shannon Sells 45,026 Shares of Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 45,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $3,846,120.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. On average, analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,066,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,745,000 after purchasing an additional 141,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 137,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 67,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

