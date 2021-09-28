Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Timothy M. Shannon Sells 45,026 Shares of Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 45,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $3,846,120.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of ARVN stock opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $108.46.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. On average, analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,066,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,745,000 after purchasing an additional 141,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 137,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 67,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
Featured Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.