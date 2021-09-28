ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ (ASLN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 277.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLN opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 211,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

