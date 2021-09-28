ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASMIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ASM International to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of ASMIY traded down $14.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $396.41. 437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $386.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.20. ASM International has a 1 year low of $137.90 and a 1 year high of $448.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.35.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.81 million during the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

