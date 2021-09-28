Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Douglas Kass Acquires 11,000 Shares

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Douglas Kass purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Kass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Douglas Kass acquired 4,750 shares of Aspen Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,935.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Douglas Kass acquired 19,500 shares of Aspen Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $106,665.00.

NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99. Aspen Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $135.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aspen Group by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aspen Group by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Aspen Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

