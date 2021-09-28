Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,204.73

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,204.73 ($28.80) and traded as low as GBX 1,881 ($24.58). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 1,937.50 ($25.31), with a volume of 4,444,258 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABF shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,510 ($32.79).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,987.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,204.73. The firm has a market cap of £15.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

