AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at SVB Leerink

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $58.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.81. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The company has a market capitalization of $181.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 68.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

