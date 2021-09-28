Atlantic Trust LLC Acquires Shares of 58 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 58 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $603.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $639.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $560.85. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The stock has a market cap of $287.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

